Germany, Poland sign technology deal for advanced military satellite system

Germany's defense company Rheinmetall said on Tuesday it signed a technology supply agreement with Polish deep-tech firm SATIM Monitoring Satelitarny to support SPOCK-1, a next-generation satellite reconnaissance program for the German armed forces.

Under the contract, SATIM will act as a technology supplier, providing artificial intelligence-driven capabilities that convert large volumes of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery into actionable intelligence for military and defense customers.

The agreement formalizes SATIM's role within Rheinmetall's expanding satellite reconnaissance portfolio.

SAR satellites enable continuous ground monitoring day and night and in all weather conditions, using radar rather than optical sensors to see through cloud cover, smoke, rain, and darkness, capabilities considered critical for modern intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

Rheinmetall said the system will be operated from Germany, strengthening national ISR capabilities and improving situational awareness as part of its strategy to expand in an increasingly digital and connected battlespace.

"Our partnership with SATIM marks another important milestone in advancing Rheinmetall's strategy," said Timo Haas, CEO of Rheinmetall Electronics.

SATIM CEO Jacek Strzelczyk described the agreement as a blend of startup innovation and the mission experience of a global defense prime, adding that the partnership aligns with Germany's ISR requirements and national security priorities.

The program will provide the Bundeswehr with exclusive access to a radar satellite constellation, supporting NATO's eastern flank and Germany's 45th Armored Brigade stationed in Lithuania.

Production of the first satellites is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 at Rheinmetall's facility in Neuss, Germany, with operations running through 2030.



