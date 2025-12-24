CANADA DENOUNCES ISRAELS NEW WEST BANK SETTLEMENTS

Canada on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel's decision to approve 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that continued settlement expansion undermines peace efforts and prospects for a two-state solution.

"Canada strongly condemns Israel's decision to approve 19 new settlements in the West Bank," the ministry said in a statement on the US social media company X's platform.

"This continued settlement expansion, illegal under international law, puts at risk the 20-point Peace Plan and undermines prospects for a two-state solution," it added, referring to the 20-point peace proposal for Gaza put forward by US President Donald Trump and his administration in late September which led to an agreement signed in October between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas for a ceasefire and a hostage-prisoner exchange.

Israel's security cabinet approved the establishment of 19 new Jewish settlements over the weekend, bringing the total number of approved illegal settlements in recent years to 69, according to Israeli figures.

According to Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000 and detained around 21,000 since October 2023.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims welcomed Canada's condemnation but urged further action.

"We appreciate the clear condemnation of Israel's actions in expanding illegal settlements," the group said on X. "However, Canada must go further in taking action -- including banning all products made in these illegal settlements."