Ukraine says Russian airstrikes target energy infrastructure

Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russian airstrikes have targeted the country's energy infrastructure, killing at least one person and injuring seven others in the capital Kyiv.

"In the Vyshhorod district, a fire broke out in a private two-story house as a result of an enemy attack. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1949 died," Mykola Kalashnik, the governor of the Kyiv region, wrote on Telegram, noting that three others were also injured.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko separately wrote that at least four people have been injured so far in the Ukrainian capital due to the attack.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced that the country's energy infrastructure was targeted during the strikes on Tuesday morning.

"Because of this, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine," the statement said, adding that rescuers and energy workers will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack to restore power supply in these regions as soon as possible.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the strikes.



