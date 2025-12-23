Two Germans beaten to death in brawl in Spain

Two Germans were beaten to death in south-eastern Spain in a brawl that got out of hand, El Pais newspaper reported Tuesday, with police saying they had arrested two suspects in the case.

The violent scene took place Monday in a rural area on the Costa Blanca, close to the town of Elche, the regional police service said in a statement to AFP.

The police declined to reveal to AFP the nationalities of the two people killed or of the suspects who were arrested Tuesday.

But El Pais said the two fatalities were German, and the two suspects were Polish, with the latter being arrested inside a house.

El Pais also said a third person of unknown nationality was believed to have been badly hurt in the fight.

The police did not confirm whether there was a third casualty, saying they had to respect the confidentiality of the investigation.

El Pais said the two people killed and the third person hurt had tried to evict the two Polish suspects from a house they were occupying, leading to the confrontation.







