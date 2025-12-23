Russia pledges support for Venezuela amid growing US naval blockade

Russia has offered its "full cooperation" and support to Venezuela to counter a maritime blockade announced by US President Donald Trump as Caracas seeks to build an alliance against Washington's military escalation.

In a phone conversation Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the "hostilities" and "flagrant violations of international law" occurring in the Caribbean.

According to a statement on Telegram from Gil, Moscow has committed to providing total backing for Venezuela, specifically through diplomatic actions within the United Nations Security Council.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov firmly expressed Russia's solidarity with the people of Venezuela and with President Nicolas Maduro Moros and reaffirmed his full support in the face of hostilities against our country," he said.

Moscow issued a stern warning regarding the US naval presence, stating that Washington's actions have "far-reaching consequences" for regional stability and pose a direct threat to international maritime transport.

The diplomatic alignment comes after Trump touted the deployment of the "largest navy ever assembled in the history of South America." While the White House is focused on combating drug trafficking, the operation has already resulted in the seizure of two oil tankers, with US military personnel currently attempting to intercept a third vessel.

On Saturday, Caracas announced that Iran had also offered assistance to "confront piracy" by US forces. Iran's Foreign Ministry called on the international community to "firmly oppose" the blockade, describing the US seizures as illegal and unilateral.

Trump has insisted that the blockade will remain in place until Caracas returns "all assets" he claims were stolen from the United States.

Venezuela has responded by labeling the seizures as "state-sponsored piracy" and has requested that the UN Security Council formally condemn the maneuvers to preserve the safety of global navigation.



