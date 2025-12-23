Australian activist shares journey to Islam, Freedom Flotilla experience

Australian pro-Palestine activist Robert Martin, who recently embraced Islam, says his support for Palestine and his faith journey were shaped by years of activism and his experience aboard the Freedom Flotilla, which sought to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza.

Martin told Anadolu that his involvement in the Palestinian cause began years ago after befriending a Palestinian, though he initially dismissed accounts of Israeli actions due to what he described as trust in Western media and government narratives.

FREEDOM FLOTILLA

Martin said his participation in the Freedom Flotilla in October offered a direct view of the treatment faced by Palestinians under Israeli control.

He said Israeli forces attacked the flotilla, with dozens of boats surrounding and seizing the vessel before escorting it to the port of Ashdod.

Martin said he and other activists were detained by Israeli forces after the ship was taken over, describing the encounter as aggressive and intimidating.

He recounted facing heavily armed personnel upon disembarking and said the group was subjected to physical, sexual and psychological abuse during detention.

They were strip-searched multiple times, which Martin said was carried out mockingly, adding that the experience offered only a limited glimpse of what Palestinians endure daily.

Despite holding an Australian passport, Martin said he was not treated differently.

"I had a white passport and a white name, backed by Australia, so I should have been treated okay. Was I treated okay? Definitely not," he said sarcastically.

He criticized the Australian government for failing to intervene or speak out, attributing this inaction to fear of Israel.

Martin said consular staff assisting the activists acknowledged that Israel was the most difficult country to deal with, operating outside international norms while other governments hesitated to hold it accountable.

JOURNEY TO EMBRACING ISLAM

Martin said he has been close to Muslims for about 15 years, describing his experiences positively.

"Every single one of them a beautiful person. Every single one about peace," he said, adding that all of them supported Palestinian liberation without calling for violence.

He said he first read the Quran a decade ago and described it as one of the most profound books he had encountered.

In recent months, through individual study and lessons, he said he felt drawn closer to Islam and decided to convert.

"When you get the meaning of the book, when you get the meaning of the Quran, when you understand its beauty, when you understand its flexibility and opening and welcoming to everybody, I'm surprised not everyone is a Muslim," he said.

Martin said he intends to continue speaking publicly about Islam and Palestine, noting that silence was no longer an option after what he witnessed.

He believes there has never been a better time to support Palestine, noting that global love for the cause far outweighs fear of the Israeli government or its supporters.

Martin ended his remarks by saying: "Free Palestine."