News World Iran carries out missile tests amid rising tensions with Israel - media outlets

Iran carries out missile tests amid rising tensions with Israel - media outlets

Against the backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, Iran reportedly conducted missile tests in its capital and major cities on Monday, according to state media outlets.

DPA WORLD Published December 22,2025 Subscribe

Iran has tested several missiles against the backdrop of growing concerns about new Israeli attacks, according to Iranian media outlets.



The reports, published on Monday, suggest the tests took place in the capital Tehran and in the major cities of Isfahan and Mashhad.



The Revolutionary Guards and the army have not yet confirmed the tests. The Iranian news portal Nournews issued a video which it said showed the missile tests.



In June, Israel waged war against Iran for 12 days and, together with the US, bombed targets from the air, including nuclear facilities and military and civilian installations in many parts of the country.



Iranian sources say more than 1,000 people were killed. Tehran acknowledged significant damage but claims it has now all been repaired.









