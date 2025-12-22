News World Fidan: US to announce start of 2nd phase of Gaza deal in new year

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated in Damascus that the second phase of the Gaza peace plan is expected to launch in the first weeks of the new year with a declaration by President Trump, emphasizing that transferring power to a Palestinian-led structure is a "priority."

DPA WORLD Published December 22,2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday he expects US President Donald Trump to announce the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal in the "first weeks" of the new year.



"Our expectation is that the second phase will begin in the first weeks of the new year, with a declaration by Mr Trump," Fidan said in Damascus, adding that transferring administration to a Palestinian-led structure was a "priority."



Fidan was speaking at a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani.



Fidan said the US presented preliminary project studies on rebuilding Gaza during talks in Miami over the weekend, which included representatives from Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt.



Fidan met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Monday, accompanied by the Turkish intelligence chief and defence minister, to discuss security, economic, and regional cooperation, according to the state news agency Anadolu.



