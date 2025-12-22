411 Gazans killed, over 1,100 injured in Israeli attacks since ceasefire

At least 411 Palestinians have been killed and 1,112 others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza since a ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10, the government media office said Monday.

A statement by the office said it documented 875 Israeli violations of the ceasefire deal, including 265 incidents of direct shooting at civilians, 49 military incursions into residential areas, 421 incidents of shelling, and 150 incidents of home demolitions.

The media office accused Israel of failing to meet its humanitarian obligations under the deal, allowing access to only 17,819 aid trucks out of the 42,800 shipments agreed under the deal — "an average of just 244 trucks per day out of the 600 agreed daily, meaning a compliance rate not exceeding 41 percent."

It said only 394 fuel trucks out of 3,650 were allowed into Gaza, an average of five trucks per day out of the 50 designated under the agreement.

"This means the occupation has complied with only 10% of the agreed fuel quantities, leaving hospitals, bakeries, and water and sewage stations almost completely out of service, and worsening the daily suffering of civilians," the office said.

It warned of a "deep and unprecedented humanitarian crisis" in Gaza amid Israeli refusal to open the territory's crossings or allow the entry of tents, mobile homes, caravans, and shelter materials, "in a blatant violation of the agreement and international humanitarian law."

The office said the "arbitrary policies" by Israel have led to the collapse of 46 damaged buildings during recent winter storms, causing the death of 15 Palestinians.

It called for ensuring "the immediate and safe flow of humanitarian aid and fuel and allowing the entry of tents, mobile homes, caravans, and shelter materials, as stipulated in the agreement, to confront the escalating humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip."

The Israeli army has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.