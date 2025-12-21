Kremlin confirms to send New Year, Christmas greetings to Trump

The Kremlin said on Sunday that it will send greetings to US President Donald Trump for New Year's and Christmas.

"As polite people, we will send Mr. Trump our congratulations on Christmas and the New Year," Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Ushakov's comments came just hours after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that they will later announce whether Putin will send Trump Christmas and New Year greetings.

In his conversation with journalists, Ushakov added that Moscow expects all parties involved in the ongoing Ukraine peace talks, including the US, to follow through on agreements reached during previous negotiations, such as the August Alaska summit with Trump and Putin.

His remarks came in response to a question about what Moscow expects from talks between Russia and the US in Miami, Florida, to ensure that work toward a settlement in Ukraine proceeds productively.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev, who announced his visit to Miami on Saturday, told Russian journalists that his discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and unofficial adviser Jared Kushner are going well and will continue over the weekend.