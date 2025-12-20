Malaysia seizes $375 mn in drugs after busting sydicate

Malaysian police busted a crime syndicate and seized $375 million-worth of cocaine, ketamine and other drugs, calling it in one of country's largest hauls to date.

Four sting operations around Kuala Lumpur netted more than four tonnes of cocaine and 14 tonnes of ketamine, as well as the synthetic drug MDMA and drug-making equipment, police said in a statement released Saturday.

During Tuesday's raids, police arrested six suspects: three local men and three foreign women.

Cars, forklifts and a truck were also confiscated.

Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief Hussein Omar Khan told journalists at a press conference that the haul was "definitely one of the biggest drug seizures ever" in Malaysia.

"The drugs could have supplied 68.5 million users," he was quoted as telling local media.

According to the investigation, a Malaysian man served as storekeeper and assistant chemist, with two other locals acting as his trusted aides. They oversaw residential houses and business premises turned into illicit drug labs, Hussein said.

The syndicate is believed to have been operating since April, supplying the international market.

"Our investigations showed the syndicate had been making various shipments overseas before the raids," added Hussein.

The six suspects have been remanded in custody until Tuesday.

Malaysia is commonly used as a transit point for smugglers transporting goods ranging from endangered animals to drugs.

In 2019, Malaysian police seized 12 tonnes of cocaine in the northern state of Penang, worth an estimated $573 million.