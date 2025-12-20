French farmers continue road blockades despite calls for Christmas truce

French farmers on Saturday continued protests sparked by opposition to cattle culling over a skin disease and the EU-Mercosur trade deal despite the government's call for a Christmas truce.

Farmers continued to block roads and highways in southwestern France despite Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's announcement of an €11 million ($12 million) support fund after talks with agricultural unions and the postponement of the Mercosur deal's signing, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Lecornu also proposed a new meeting with the unions in early January.

On Friday, around 80 total or partial blockades were recorded, particularly in the south.

French farmers have been protesting for the past week over the government's policy of systematically culling cattle herds on the detection of nodular dermatitis, also known as lumpy skin disease.

They have also been expressing their discontent with the trade agreement between the EU and the South American bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay (Mercosur).

"France has secured the postponement of the signing of the agreement with Mercosur because, at this stage, the terms are not satisfactory. We are putting forward common-sense demands, legitimately raised by our farmers: a robust safeguard clause, reciprocity through mirror clauses, and effective controls on imported products," French President Emmanuel Macron said through US social media company X.

On Thursday, farmers from across Europe also gathered in Brussels to protest the agreement.



