US judge convicted of obstructing arrest of undocumented immigrant

A US federal jury on Thursday convicted a judge in the state of Wisconsin of felony obstruction for interfering with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents trying to arrest an undocumented Mexican national outside her courtroom in April.

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan, 66, was acquitted on a misdemeanor charge of concealing a person to prevent arrest.

The split verdict followed over six hours of deliberations in a high-profile trial highlighting tensions between local courts and federal immigration enforcement, whose aggressive policies under the Trump administration are increasingly unpopular, as shown in widespread demonstrations and opinion polls.

Prosecutors alleged that on April 18, Dugan confronted plainclothes ICE agents in a public hallway, questioned their administrative warrant for undocumented migrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, and directed most to the chief judge's office.

She then adjourned the misdemeanor battery hearing for Flores-Ruiz early and allowed him and his attorney to exit through a restricted jury door.

Flores-Ruiz briefly evaded agents but was chased and arrested outside the courthouse.

Previously deported in 2013, he was later convicted of unlawful reentry and deported on Nov. 13, 2025.

In a Nov. 14 statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) described him as a "violent criminal illegal alien" with charges including strangulation, suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse.

The statement said: "Judge Dugan intentionally directed ICE agents away ... to obstruct the arrest and try to help him evade arrest. Thankfully, our law enforcement chased down this violent illegal alien and arrested him."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called Dugan's actions taking "'activist judge' to a whole new meaning."

- Dugan: Suspended, could face jail time, plans to appeal

Dugan, who did not testify, was arrested by FBI agents on April 25, and has been suspended from judicial duties.

The felony conviction disqualifies her from holding public office under Wisconsin law and carries up to five years in prison.

Her defense team plans appeals, citing confusion over shifting courthouse policies on ICE arrests.

Legal experts speaking to US media outlets have indicated that, given Dugan's lack of prior criminal record and the nonviolent nature of the offense, it is highly unlikely she will receive a prison sentence.

The case underscores broader conflicts between DHS/ICE and state judges over courthouse immigration enforcement.

Trump administration policies have increased such arrests, reversing prior restrictions on "sensitive locations," prompting concerns from judges and advocates that they deter victims and witnesses from appearing in court and disrupt judicial proceedings.

Since the jury verdict was delivered on Thursday, the sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Dugan is not currently in prison and there is no information indicating that she was taken into custody following the verdict.

Her sentence will be determined later, and there will be an appeals process.

Under Wisconsin law, a felony conviction disqualifies an individual from holding public office unless pardoned.

Dugan has been suspended from her judicial duties since May, and this conviction permanently bars her from serving as a judge or holding any other public office in the state.



