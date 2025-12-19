Appointee of New York mayor-elect resigns over old antisemitic remarks

 Contact Us
A New York Mayor-elect's appointee, Catherine Almonte Da Costa, resigned after her past antisemitic social media posts came to light, expressing regret and stating the posts distracted from her duties.

Published December 19,2025
An appointee of New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani stepped down Thursday after a series of past antisemitic social media posts resurfaced.

"I spoke with the Mayor-elect this afternoon, apologized, and expressed my deep regret for my past statements. These statements are not indicative of who I am," Catherine Almonte Da Costa said in a statement.

Da Costa was set to be responsible for appointments and managing to strategize recruitment in his administration, according to NBC News.

"As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused. As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation," she added.

The posts, originally uncovered by the Judge Street Journal, a New York-based political newsletter, were written more than a decade ago and were initially shared by the New York and New Jersey chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.

According to the newsletter, in a 2011 post from a since-deleted account on Twitter-now the US-based platform known as X-Da Costa used the phrase "money hungry Jews," and in a post the following year she wrote that "Far Rockaway train is the Jew train," referring to a New York neighborhood with a large Orthodox Jewish population.

The Anti-Defamation League did not immediately reply to a request for further comment on Thursday evening.

Mamdani said in a statement that he accepted De Costa's resignation, adding that she had expressed "her deep remorse over her past statements" over the incident.

A spokesperson said that the posts went undetected throughout the transition's vetting procedures.

Mamdani, a Muslim who made considerable outreach to New York's large Jewish population during his successful mayoral run, is set to take office on Jan. 1.