4 Pakistani soldiers, 5 terrorists killed in attack on military base

Four Pakistani soldiers and five terrorists were killed when they mounted a suicide attack on a military base in northwestern Pakistan.

Condemning the attack, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the deputy head of the Afghan diplomatic mission was summoned to the ministry to convey Pakistan's "grave concern" over terrorist attacks on Pakistani territory with "continued support and facilitation provided by the Afghan Taliban regime."

Kabul was yet to react to the allegations made by Islamabad.

Islamabad also asked the Afghan side for a full investigation and "decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of the terrorist attacks launched against Pakistan from Afghan soil," the statement said.

Early Friday, an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into the main entrance of a security headquarters in the Boya area of the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, a security official in the area earlier told Anadolu over the phone on the condition of anonymity.

"Militants first hit the main gate with an explosive-laden vehicle and then attempted to enter the compound," he said.

Four terrorists were killed by Pakistani security forces, the statement said, while a fifth blew himself up after an explosive-laden vehicle was rammed into the main entrance of the compound, according to an official.