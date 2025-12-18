UK police make 1st arrests over ‘globalize the intifada’ slogan

British police have made their first arrests linked to the chanting of the slogan "globalize the intifada" at a pro-Palestine demonstration in London, detaining two protesters on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences, authorities said late Wednesday.

A total of five people were arrested outside the Justice Ministry in Westminster during a protest held in solidarity with pro-Palestinian hunger strikers in prison, the Metropolitan Police said. Additional arrests were made for obstruction and other public order offences.

Police said this was the first time arrests had been made specifically over the use of the slogan.

"Two people who shouted slogans involving calls for intifada were arrested for racially aggravated public order offences," the Metropolitan Police said on US social media company X.

The arrests followed a joint statement earlier this week by the Metropolitan Police commissioner and the chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, warning that chants such as "globalize the intifada," when used at protests or in targeted ways, could lead to police action.

The statement cited recent violent incidents, including an attack on a synagogue in Manchester in October and a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, as reasons for a tougher enforcement approach.

"Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed - words have meaning and consequence. We will act decisively and make arrests," the statement said.

Pro-Palestinian groups, however, argue that the term "intifada" does not inherently call for violence.

Intifada, meaning uprising or resistance, is commonly used by Palestinians to describe mass movements against Israeli occupation, particularly the first intifada that began in 1987.

"The implication that slogans used to support the liberation of the Palestinian people are only open to interpretation by groups who have maintained complicit support for Israel's oppression of the Palestinian people and denial of their rights is deeply problematic," said Ben Jamal, head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.