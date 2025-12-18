Senior NATO official meets head of Armenian parliament in Yerevan

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska started her visit to Armenia with a meeting with Alen Simonyan, the speaker of the country's National Assembly.

"The discussion focused on issues related to the peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as regional developments and topics of mutual interest," said a statement from the Armenian parliament's press service.

Shekerinska is expected to also meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.



