Floods trigger fresh evacuations of thousands in Malaysia

Worsening floods in Malaysia forced the evacuation of thousands more residents on Thursday, local media reported.

In Pahang state, 8,226 people were transferred to temporary evacuation centers, up sharply from 3,796 a day earlier, state-run news agency Bernama reported.

Johor recorded 347 flood victims, while the number rose to 913 in Terengganu. In Kelantan, 16 people were evacuated.

Recent floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones have caused widespread devastation across South Asia and Southeast Asia.

In Indonesia, at least 1,059 people have died and 192 remain missing, while Sri Lanka has reported 640 fatalities with 211 people still unaccounted for. In Malaysia, three deaths have been confirmed.



