Poland says Interpol issues red notice for suspects

Interpol on Wednesday issued red notices for two suspects over last month's rail sabotage in eastern Poland, which the country's Interior Ministry said was allegedly carried out on behalf of the intelligence service of Russia.

"Red notices have been issued by Interpol for men suspected of carrying out acts of sabotage in Garwolin county on behalf of the Russian Federation's intelligence services," Marcin Kierwinski wrote on US social media company X.

The two suspects, Yevhenii Ivanov, 41, and Oleksander Kononov, 39-both Ukrainian citizens-are accused of carrying out coordinated attacks on Poland's railway infrastructure last month.

Ivanov and Kononov, who are wanted by Polish authorities, are believed to have fled to Belarus, according to a report by broadcaster TVP World.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects used explosive devices to damage railway tracks near the towns of Mika and Golab in eastern Poland on Nov. 15-16, an incident Prime Minister Donald Tusk described as an "unprecedented act of sabotage."

The Kremlin has denied allegations that Russia's secret services were involved in the sabotage and accused Poland of Russophobia.

The targeted lines are known as a strategically important route linking Warsaw with eastern Poland and the Ukrainian border.

Previously, the Warsaw regional court issued European arrest warrants for the suspects and ordered their pre-trial detention in absentia.



