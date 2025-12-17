White House adviser accuses Venezuela of 'expropriation' of American assets to fund 'terrorism'

White House adviser Stephen Miller on Wednesday accused Venezuela of expropriating American oil industry assets to fund "terrorism" and "drug trafficking."

Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, claimed American efforts created Venezuela's oil industry.

Caracas' "tyrannical expropriation" represents the "largest recorded theft of American wealth and property," he said on the US social media company X.

"These pillaged assets were then used to fund terrorism and flood our streets with killers, mercenaries and drugs," he wrote.

Miller's accusations followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

Venezuela condemned the decision as a violation of international law, with President Nicolas Maduro warning of the risk of a "new Vietnam."

The exchange marks the latest escalation in a months-long US pressure campaign on Venezuela.

Trump continues demanding Maduro step down, maintaining all options, including military force, remain on the table amid massive force buildup in the region.

The US has carried out 25 known strikes on alleged "narco-terrorist" seaborne vessels, killing 95 people in attacks in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean since September.

The standoff escalated when US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast on Dec. 10, an act Caracas branded "international piracy."