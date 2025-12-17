China’s top diplomat extends support to Venezuela’s sovereignty in face of growing US pressure

In a phone call, China's Foreign Minister on Wednesday extended support to Venezuela's sovereignty amid rising US pressure on the country.

Speaking with China's Wang Yi, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told of his country's situation while emphasizing that Caracas and that Venezuelan people will "firmly safeguard the country's sovereignty and independence, resolutely defend their legitimate rights, and will not accept threats from any bullying power," according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

"China and Venezuela are strategic partners, and mutual trust and support are traditions in China-Venezuela relations," Wang said, adding that Beijing opposes "all forms of unilateral bullying and supports all countries in safeguarding their sovereignty and national dignity."

"Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and it is believed that the international community understands and supports Venezuela's position on safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests," he said.

Over the past four months, US forces have maintained a significant and growing military presence in the Caribbean, carrying out strikes against vessels accused of drug trafficking, but with no evidence released to the public. Trump has also said the US military could soon conduct land strikes on Venezuelan soil.

Last week the standoff escalated further when US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast, an act Caracas branded "international piracy."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned on Tuesday of the risk of a "new Vietnam" after US President Donald Trump ordered a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers leaving or entering Venezuela.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Tuesday that "Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America," though it is bordered on land by three other countries.