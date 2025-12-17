UK says it sends automated turrets, missiles to Ukraine

Britain has committed £600 million (approximately $802 million) to air defense capabilities, including cutting-edge turrets capable of shooting down Russian drones, to support Ukraine through the winter, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry recalled that the country committed to increasing support for Ukraine's security and sovereignty at the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was co-chaired by Defense Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on Tuesday.

It stated that £600 million in air-defense capabilities has been committed, including cutting-edge turrets that "can shoot down Russian drones to support Ukraine through the winter."

More than 1,000 UK-built air-defense missiles have been delivered to Ukraine since June, the statement said, adding that new British systems such as RAVEN and GRAVEHAWK, as well as counter-Shahed turrets, are expected to strengthen Ukraine's defenses this winter.

"The UK's £600 million air defence investment this year is critical help to Ukrainians as they defend their towns, cities and energy infrastructure from Russia's barbaric attacks," said Healey.

The statement added that the UK remains committed to securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, with £4.5 billion ($6 billion) being spent on military support to Ukraine this year—the UK's highest-ever level.

Some 50 nations discussed support to Ukraine during the virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, in which representatives of Ukraine presented an analysis of the frontline situation.