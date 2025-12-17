Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Palestine, nuclear issue in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday he discussed the Iran nuclear program and situation in the Palestinian territories at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Moscow.

"We will pay special attention to various regional and international affairs to strengthen and enhance our coordination on them, including Iran's nuclear program, the situation in the Middle East, primarily in the Palestinian territories," the minister said, opening the meeting.

Lavrov praised the signing and entry into force of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Tehran as "the main landmark event" of the year in bilateral relations.

The minister then invited his counterpart to discuss practical implementation of tasks set by presidents of the two countries.