Kazakhstan should not buy electricity from other countries, president says

Kazakhstan should not purchase electricity from other countries given its natural resources and domestic production potential, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday, stressing the strategic importance of the energy sector for national security.

Kazakhstan has "significant" coal reserves, with annual production exceeding 110 million tons, and must leverage this advantage effectively, the presidential press service Akorda reported, citing Tokayev.

"Ultimately, this is a matter of national security. We must effectively utilize the country's vast energy potential," he said.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan must accelerate its transition to modern clean coal technologies to improve the efficiency of coal-fired power plants.

"Furthermore, we must build a thermal power plant in Kurchatov and combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. All of these facilities must operate using clean coal technology," he said, adding that delays in implementing the projects are "unacceptable."

He reiterated the strategic importance of the energy sector for the country.

"It is impossible to build a strong state without stable energy sources," the president said.

Tokayev also said the construction of two nuclear power plants, including the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant, would strengthen Kazakhstan's energy capacity.

"The emergence of nuclear power plants on Kazakhstan's energy map will signify our country's transition to a qualitatively new level of economic development. Clearly, large-scale global transformations will impact the energy sector. Intense competition for energy resources is unfolding globally. We must meet these new requirements," he said.