Australian prime minister hails Sydney hero who disarmed attacker

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday hailed Ahmed al Ahmed, who disarmed one of the attackers in Sydney, as a national hero, praising his actions as an example of courage and humanity.



"Ahmed al Ahmed, he is a true Australian hero. He's very humble," Albanese told reporters after visiting the 43-year-old in hospital. "He decided to take action, and his bravery is an inspiration for all Australians."



Al Ahmed, who was born in Syria, tackled one of the two attackers from behind and wrestled away his weapon, video footage showed. He suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and is expected to undergo further surgery on Wednesday, Albanese said.



"He had gone to Bondi with friends and relatives ... and found himself at a moment where people were being shot in front of him," the prime minister said.



Albanese also said he met al Ahmed's parents, who are visiting from Syria. "They're very proud parents," he said.



Australian media reported additional acts of civilian bravery during the attack. The Sydney Morning Herald said dashboard camera footage showed a couple confronting the same attacker as he emerged armed from a vehicle, forcing him to the ground and knocking his rifle from his hands. The attacker then stumbled back onto the pavement.



Drone footage later showed the pair lying dead side by side on the pavement, the newspaper reported. Their identities have not been made public.



The Guardian reported footage showing another man throwing objects at the attacker after he had been disarmed. The man's daughter identified her father in the footage, saying he was protecting his community before he was shot dead, the newspaper said.

