Jordan slams Israeli bill to cut water, electricity supplies to UNRWA as ‘flagrant violation of international law’

Jordan denounced an Israeli Knesset bill to cut water and electricity supplies to the offices of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) as a "flagrant violation" of international law.

On Tuesday, the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee advanced a bill that would cut water and electricity supplies to UNRWA offices for a vote, as part of Tel Aviv's campaign to restrict the role of the UN refugee agency.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the move "undermines UNRWA's ability to provide its vital humanitarian services."

It described the Israeli bill as "a flagrant violation of international law and an infringement of the immunities and privileges of United Nations organizations."

"Israel's practices constitute violations of relevant international laws and agreements," it added.

The ministry said the bill "targets the symbolism of UNRWA, which affirms the right of Palestinian refugees to return (to their homes from which they were displaced in 1948) and to compensation under international law."

Article 11 of UN General Assembly Resolution 194 sets out principles for reaching a final settlement between Palestinians and Israel and for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homes.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to "shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and take immediate and effective action to pressure Israel and confront decisions and practices targeting UNRWA."

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The UN agency has been facing severe financial difficulties since Israel barred it from operating on its soil and launched a defamation campaign claiming that staff members were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. UNRWA personnel were forced to vacate the compound at the beginning of this year.