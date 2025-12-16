Indian foreign minister reaffirms support for US plan to end Gaza war

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday renewed his country's support for the US plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and reach a lasting solution, according to Israeli media.

The remarks came during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, as part of a visit Jaishankar began on Tuesday to Tel Aviv from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Israeli Channel 14, the Indian minister expressed hope for peace in the region, saying US President Donald Trump's plan to halt the fighting in Gaza would lead to a "lasting and sustainable solution."

Jaishankar renewed his country's support for the Gaza peace plan, provided that it leads to a permanent solution in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, before the assault came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.