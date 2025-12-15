US condemns drone attack on UN base in Sudan that killed 6 Bangladeshi peacekeepers

The US on Sunday condemned a drone attack on a UN base in Sudan that killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured eight others "in the strongest terms."

The Saturday attack at the UN base in Kadugli, Sudan, represents an "egregious disregard for international efforts to protect peace and security," said Massad Boulos, US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, on US social media company X.

Boulos demanded that the warring parties "must not target UN personnel" and must "cease hostilities without preconditions" while allowing "unhindered humanitarian access."

The attack came as conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues unabated. The fighting since April 2023 has killed thousands, displaced millions and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Sudanese army blamed the attack on the RSF, but there was no immediate comment from the rebel group.

The peacekeepers were part of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), deployed in the disputed oil-rich border region administered by Sudan and the neighboring nation of South Sudan-which declared independence in 2011-with both claiming stakes and having been embroiled in conflict for years.

The UNISFA mission mandate was renewed last month.

UN chief Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack, saying such assaults are "unjustifiable & may constitute war crimes."





