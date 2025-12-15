Minister says Germany will take in opposition figures from Belarus

Germany will take in two prominent opposition figures from Belarus who were recently released from prison, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Sunday.



Dobrindt told German public broadcaster ARD that they are Maria Kalesnikava and former presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka.



"We have a great interest in strengthening this democracy movement, even if it now has to develop outside of Belarus," he explained. "And that is why we will take in today two of the outstanding politicians, opposition politicians, who were in prison."



On Saturday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko released 123 political prisoners.



The release was carried out "within the framework of agreements made with US President Donald Trump and at his request," Lukashenko's press service in Minsk stated.



More than 100 prisoners were taken out of the country by bus to Ukraine. Among them were Kalesnikava and Babaryka.



Shortly before Dobrindt's announcement, Kalesnikava herself declared her intention to leave Ukraine.



"I think that I will not stay in Ukraine because I can live in another country. My sister is in Europe, and my family is also in other countries," the opposition figure said at a press conference in Kiev.



Babaryka, who was also present at the press conference, had no such plans.



Kalesnikava was one of the leaders of the mass protests following the 2020 presidential election, which was overshadowed by unprecedented allegations of manipulation. Lukashenko suppressed the protests.



Kalesnikava was arrested in September 2020 and a year later was sentenced to an 11-year prison term for conspiracy to overthrow the government. She was considered a political prisoner.



