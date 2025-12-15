Person of interest identified in Brown University shooting

Authorities have identified a person of interest in Saturday's shooting at Brown University in the US that left two people dead and nine others wounded.

Benjamin Erickson, 24, was detained Sunday morning in connection with the shooting, NBC reported, citing three senior law enforcement officials. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez Jr. told the news outlet that investigators are confident Erickson is the gunman, though formal charges had not yet been announced.

The shooting occurred Saturday at Barus & Holley, an engineering and physics building on Brown's campus in Providence, authorities said. Police are continuing to investigate Erickson's background, including his mental health history and any potential connection to the university.

Perez said investigators are working with the Rhode Island attorney general's office to ensure all legal requirements are met before charges are filed.

"This is complex," Perez said, citing the volume of evidence and number of witnesses. He said police cannot hold Erickson beyond Monday unless charges are brought, adding that authorities hope an arraignment will take place "sooner rather than later."

Public records reviewed by NBC indicate that Erickson most recently lived in Washington, D.C., and previously resided in Wisconsin. Initial searches did not show a criminal record.

The report also said Erickson served in the US Army as an infantryman from May 2021 until November 2024.





