EU reiterates need for humanitarian aid to flow rapidly into Gaza

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib on Monday reiterated the necessity of rapid humanitarian aid delivery to the Gaza Strip.

"We need humanitarian aid to flood Gaza, not enter drop by drop, because the needs are immense and winter is coming," Lahbib told reporters ahead of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Lahbib recounted her visit to the Rafah crossing two weeks ago, noting that she was denied entry into Gaza despite the fact that hundreds of trucks loaded with essential supplies were waiting.

"The humanitarian workers I met there were frustrated and exhausted by the situation," she said, calling it "a lot of administrative burden."

Although a ceasefire took effect Oct. 10, living conditions in Gaza have not improved, as Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks, violating the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since Oct. 2023, which have continued despite the truce.