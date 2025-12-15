France claims situation ‘under control’ as farmers protest cattle cull over skin disease

France's Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said Monday that the situation is "under control" as farmers protest the culling of cattle following cases of nodular dermatitis, also known as lumpy skin disease.

"Of course, there is anxiety, because everyone imagines the virus is at the door of their livestock buildings. But the situation is under control; across France, we have two cases of farms affected by the virus," Genevard said on broadcaster France 2.

On Dec. 9, an outbreak was detected in the southwestern department of Ariege, leading to the culling of around 200 cows despite strong protests.

Pointing to farmers' widespread opposition to the culling of cattle affected by the cattle, Genevard reaffirmed that discussions are open.

"Farmers are putting forward serious and well-considered proposals. We will listen, review and consult," she said, adding that she will travel to the southwestern Haute-Garonne department in the afternoon "to launch the vaccination campaign" of one million animals aimed at containing the disease.

Genevard further defended the strategy adopted by the government, highlighting that it is based on science and what other countries, such as Italy and Spain, implemented.

"Everyone needs to understand that the enemy is the virus. First and foremost, the rules must be respected. Movements must be limited; otherwise, everything will spread and we will lose control," she said.

Farmers have stepped up their opposition to the culling through protests.

On Sunday, 27 actions were reportedly recorded, bringing together just over 1,000 farmers, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Farmers have also blocked a southwestern motorway with their tractors since Friday.

On Friday, Confederation Paysanne, France's major farmers' union, called for "blockades across France" to protest the government's approach to managing the disease.





