Eurovision 2026 will feature 35 countries - organisers

Some 35 countries will compete in next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, organisers said Monday, despite five countries boycotting over Israel's participation in the glitzy annual extravaganza.

Widespread opposition Israel's tactics in the two-year war in Gaza had led to calls for it to be excluded from the world's biggest live televised music event.

On December 4, members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world's largest public service media alliance, decided no vote was needed on Israel's continued inclusion.

Public broadcasters in Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain duly announced they would boycot the 70th edition of the contest, to be held in the Austrian capital in May.

The Geneva-based EBU on Monday announced the list of broadcasters competing in the show, saying 35 would be sending songs and artists to Vienna.

A total of 37 countries competed in this year's contest in Basel, Switzerland, won by Austrian operatic singer JJ with "Wasted Love".

Despite the five-country boycott, 35 will compete next year as Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova return to the contest after absences of three, two and one year respectively.

"As we prepare to celebrate 70 years of the Eurovision Song Contest it remains a place where voices, cultures, languages and music are woven together. Where people from many backgrounds can show that in a difficult world a better one is possible," Eurovision director Martin Green said in a statement.

He said the return of Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova was "a vivid reminder of the enduring power of the Eurovision Song Contest, and of what it truly means to be united by music".








