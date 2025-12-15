China, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen coordination on regional, global matters

China and Saudi Arabia agreed to have closer communication and coordination on regional and international issues, with Beijing lauding Riyadh's role in Middle East diplomacy, statements following a meeting between the nations' foreign ministers on Sunday showed.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a three-nation tour in the Middle East that began in the United Arab Emirates and is expected to end in Jordan. He met with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Riyadh on Sunday.

A joint statement published by China's official news agency Xinhua did not elaborate on what issues the countries will strengthen coordination on, but mentioned China's support for Saudi Arabia and Iran developing and enhancing their relations.

"(China) appreciates Saudi Arabia's leading role and efforts to achieve regional and international security and stability," the statement released on Monday said.

The statement also reiterated both countries' support for a "comprehensive and just settlement" of the Palestinian issue and the formation of an independent state for Palestinians.

At a high-level meeting, Wang told his Saudi counterpart that China has always regarded Saudi Arabia as a "priority for Middle East diplomacy" and an important partner in global diplomacy, a Chinese foreign ministry statement on Monday said.

He also encouraged more cooperation in energy and investments, as well as in the fields of new energy and green transformation.

The countries have agreed to mutually exempt visas for diplomatic and special passport holders from both sides, according to the joint statement.