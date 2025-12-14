Six Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers killed in Sudan drone attack

Six United Nations peacekeepers from Bangladesh were killed and eight others wounded in a drone attack on a UN base in Sudan on Saturday, UN Secretary General António Guterres said.



The attack targeted a logistics base of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in Kadugli, in the southern Sudanese state of South Kordofan. Guterres strongly condemned the strike and warned that attacks on peacekeepers could constitute war crimes under international law.



He urged the parties to the conflict to protect UN personnel and civilians.



The Sudanese military accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia of carrying out the attack, though the RSF has not commented.



The UNISFA mission, which has around 4,000 troops and police, is responsible for the disputed Abyei region along the border with South Sudan.



Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war between the Sudanese military and the RSF. Fighting has intensified recently in the Kordofan region.

