Iran criticizes US for hindering World Cup visa process

Iran has harshly criticized the United States for impeding the visa process for Iranian players, officials and fans at the 2026 World Cup.



"Although it is the right of our football community to participate in this event without any obstacles, the US has so far violated its commitments in this regard," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday.



Iran has lodged a protest with world governing football body FIFA and the US Interest Section at the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, he said.



"We hope that Washington will once and for all refrain from politicising sporting events and also expect FIFA officials to fulfil their responsibilities," the spokesman added, the ISNA news agency reported.



There are fears within Iranian football circles that the US may deny visas to several officials and fans of the Iranian Football Federation (IFF).



Even the visa status of the team's star striker, Mehdi Taremi, is also unclear after the Olympiacos Piraeus player made a post on social media in support of Palestine and against Iran's arch-enemy Israel.



Iran is one of the countries that the administration of US Preisdent Donald Trump has imposed an entry ban on. However, exceptions are to be made for athletes, officials and direct family members for the World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.



The US had already refused visas to FFI President Mehdi Taj and at least six other officials for last week's World Cup draw in Washington.



In response, Tehran initially decided to boycott the draw but later revised it. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei and two FFI officials were finally dispatched to attend the December 5 event.



Iran will play against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, and is optimistic about reaching the knock-out stages for the first time in its World Cup history.



This will be the country's seventh appearance at the tournament, having previously competed in 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022.



