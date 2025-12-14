Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia continues

Fighting continued in the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia in the early hours of Sunday, with both sides reporting attacks along the front despite international mediation efforts.



A ceasefire, urged by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for Saturday evening, has yet to take effect.



"I reaffirm Thailand's unwavering commitment to peace. But peace must be genuine, sustainable, and grounded in actions that honor agreements, not empty words," Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow wrote on X late Saturday.



US President Donald Trump on Friday announced, after phone calls with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, that the two leaders had agreed to halt all hostilities "effective this evening." It was unclear which time zone he was referring to.



Neither Thailand nor Cambodia confirmed the agreement, and Anutin said on Saturday that Thailand had not agreed to a ceasefire with its neighbour.



The long-simmering border dispute flared again a week ago. Thailand reported 15 soldiers killed and around 270 wounded, while Cambodia has not released official military casualty figures but said 11 civilians were killed and 59 wounded.



Both sides say the fighting has displaced more than 600,000 people along the roughly 800-kilometre border. These figures cannot be independently verified.



The renewed violence relates to a decades-old dispute between the South-East Asian neighbours over territorial claims. Each side accused the other of first violating a previously agreed ceasefire along the frontier.



The two countries had already agreed to a ceasefire in July after heavy fighting. At the end of October, they signed a joint declaration in Malaysia in the presence of Trump, which outlined steps towards a lasting peace. However, in November, the agreed ceasefire was suspended after a new incident at the border.

