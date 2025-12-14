Chile votes in presidential run-off set to shift country right

Chileans vote in a run-off election on Sunday to choose the country's next president, with far-right candidate José Antonio Kast the clear front-runner.



Kast leads by a wide margin in opinion polls over Jeannette Jara, the candidate of the ruling leftist coalition and a member of the Communist Party.



The issue of crime has dominated the election campaign, even though Chile is one of the safest countries in Latin America.



Migration has also risen sharply on the political agenda, driven by an influx of people fleeing violence and poverty in Venezuela. Migrants now account for roughly 10% of Chile's population.



Kast has made securing Chile's borders and deporting migrants without proper legal status the centrepiece of his campaign. He also announced plans to build new prisons.



In the first round held on November 16, Jara, a 51-year-old former labour minister, came out on top with nearly 27% of the vote. Kast, 59, came in second with 24%.



Kast, from the Republican Party, has been able to mobilize the votes of his defeated opponents from the right-wing camp, making him the heavy favourite going into Sunday's run-off.



He was born into a family of German immigrants. Kast's father, a member of the Nazi Party from Bavaria, moved to Chile after World War II and later founded a meat and sausage factory.



Kast, 59, is a devout Catholic and the father of nine children.



Incumbent left-wing President Gabriel Boric was barred from seeking re-election under the constitution.



The winner of the election will take office on March 11, 2026.

