US WILL RESPOND TO RWANDAS CLEAR VIOLATION OF DRC AGREEMENT: RUBIO

Published December 13,2025
Top US diplomat Marco Rubio said Saturday that Rwanda had clearly violated a peace agreement signed with US President Donald Trump and vowed unspecified "action" in response, after Rwandan-backed forces advanced in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
"Rwanda's actions in eastern DRC are a clear violation of the Washington Accords signed by President Trump, and the United States will take action to ensure promises made to the President are kept," Rubio wrote on X.