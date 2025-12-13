2 Israeli soldiers injured in bomb explosion in southern Gaza

The Israeli army claimed Saturday that two soldiers were wounded in a bomb explosion in the southern Gaza Strip.

A military statement said two reserve soldiers sustained minor injuries after an explosive device exploded during an operation to clear an area under its control in southern Gaza.

According to the latest figures released by the Israeli army, at least 923 soldiers have been killed and 6,408 wounded since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023. The figures include those killed and injured in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Israel.

The Israeli army has repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 others since the deal took effect on Oct. 10.

Israel has killed more than 70,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.