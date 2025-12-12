Syria, Canada discuss ways to enhance cooperation in several fields

The top diplomats of Syria and Canada discussed on Thursday ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received a phone call from his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, during which Shaibani conveyed his government's appreciation for Canada's support to the Syrian people over the past 14 years and continuous efforts for the country's reconstruction, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

He also expressed his desire to make an official visit to Canada next year in a way that contributes to opening broader prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Anand, for her part, hailed Syria's achievements within one year and the "positive impacts they have had on the lives of Syrians and on the return of stability to Syria," SANA said.

She affirmed her government's support for Damascus, citing its recent decision to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and to lift the designation on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was one of the most prominent armed groups opposing Bashar al-Assad's forces during Syria's civil war, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's president in the wake of Assad's ouster.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of developing relations between the two countries in the fields of economy, investment, transitional justice, and demining, SANA said.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the call came within ongoing efforts to deepen Syria's international engagement and expand areas of cooperation with friendly countries in a way that serves the interests of the Syrian people and supports the path of stability and development.

Since the overthrow of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria has witnessed broad diplomatic openness with many countries.