Putin praises development of ties between Russia and Turkmenistan

Russia intends to implement new investment projects in Turkmenistan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday as he addressed the International Forum for Peace and Trust in Ashgabat.

"Over the first 10 months of 2025, trade turnover has already increased by 35%, noticeably exceeding the growth rate for the entire preceding year. Russian companies are committed to launching new investment projects in the Turkmenistan market. Collaboration is strengthening in energy, transportation, and other sectors," Putin said, noting that Russian-Turkmen economic ties are developing.

He said the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan was developing in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness, serving as "a bright example of how partner relations should be built in the modern multipolar world."

With the active participation of both countries, the president said, large-scale multilateral economic initiatives are being implemented, including in the Caspian Sea and Central Asia regions.

Specifically, the laying of the Northern-Southern transport corridor is underway, and bilateral interregional contacts are gradually expanding, he said.

He also mentioned that Russia and Turkmenistan are involved in integration processes within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) market.

The Russian leader recalled that Ashgabat will chair the CIS in 2026, saying: "Wishing all success to our Turkmen colleagues in this regard, I assure that the Russian side will render all necessary assistance."

Putin also expressed gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan and personally to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for their hospitality.