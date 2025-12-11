WHO CHIEF APPALLED BY DEADLY ATTACK ON HOSPITAL IN MYANMARS RAKHINE STATE

WHO chief appalled by deadly attack on hospital in Myanmar's Rakhine State

The World Health Organization chief on Thursday said he was appalled by a deadly attack on Mrauk-U Hospital in Myanmar's Rakhine State, warning that the strike will severely disrupt access to health care for thousands.

In a post on US social media company X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "appalled by the attack on Mrauk-U Hospital in Rakhine State, Myanmar."

Noting that "at least 33 people have been killed and 20 injured, including health workers, patients and family members," he said that the hospital's infrastructure was "severely damaged, with operating rooms and the main inpatient ward completely destroyed."

The facility served as the main source of medical care for the region, according to the WHO.

"Mrauk-U People's Hospital is the primary health care center in the area, providing health and emergency services, obstetric care, and surgical capacity," Tedros said. "This attack will disrupt access to health care for entire communities."

He noted that this incident marks the 67th attack on health centers verified by the agency this year.

Tedros reiterated WHO's stance that health workers and facilities must be protected.

"Every attack on health care is an attack on humanity. Health facilities, patients and health workers must be protected at all times," he said and urged: "Stop attacks on health care!"