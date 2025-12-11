Egypt urges FIFA to block LGBT-themed actions at Iran match

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) requested FIFA to prevent LGBT propaganda during Egypt's match against Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US.

In its statement regarding reports that LGBT propaganda would be displayed in the stadium during the match, the EFA stated: "The Egyptian Football Association explained in the letter that, while FIFA is committed to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all fans, and in order to maintain the spirit of unity and peace, it is necessary to avoid including activities that could provoke cultural and religious sensitivities between fans present from both countries, Egypt and Iran, especially since such activities are culturally and religiously incompatible with the two countries."

The statement explained that the request is based on the principles outlined in the FIFA statutes, which emphasize neutrality on political and social issues. "The federation also relied on FIFA's established principle of respecting cultures and encouraging all parties to organise events in a way that respects the beliefs and identities of the participating communities."

The federation has thus petitioned FIFA to prevent any LGBT-themed activities or demonstrations inside the venue on match day, ensuring that the event focuses solely on athletic merit and proceeds in a dignified manner.

Separately, Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj told the Iranian state TV that both Egypt and they have objected because this is an unreasonable and illogical move that essentially signals support for a particular group, and "we must definitely address this point."

Egypt and Iran will face each other in the third matchday of Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Seattle Stadium in Washington on June 26.

LGBT-themed demonstrations are likely to be held in the city on match day.