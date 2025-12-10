Kremlin says Putin has spoken about need for elections in Ukraine

Elections in Ukraine are an issue that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been talking about "for a long time," but Moscow has yet to discuss it with "anyone," including the US, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"This is something that President Putin has been talking about for a long time, and this is something that (US) President (Donald) Trump recently talked about, so we'll see how things develop in this direction," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press briefing.

Peskov defined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks on the issue a day prior as "quite new," going on to deny that the Russian side discussed the statements with the US.

"We didn't have time to discuss it with anyone," he said, responding to a question on whether the Russian side discussed the statement with the American side.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said he is "ready" to hold presidential election in Ukraine within 60-90 days if security and legal conditions are ensured, urging the US and European partners to help create the environment needed for a wartime vote.