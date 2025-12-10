Floods hit Gaza tents after heavy rains

In the Gaza Strip, thousands of tents sheltering Palestinians who were left homeless by Israeli attacks were once again flooded after heavy rainfall.

The rain began early in the morning. Thousands of tents — the only shelter for hundreds of thousands of families — were submerged and severely damaged, with water levels in some tents exceeding 40 centimeters.

Palestinians, whose belongings were soaked and who lost their means of protection from the cold, appealed to authorities for urgent assistance.

"IF THE WORLD DOES NOT ACT URGENTLY, WE WILL WITNESS CATASTROPHE IN GAZA"

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Gaza, warned of an "approaching humanitarian disaster" in a video message issued due to the low-pressure weather system.

Basal said, "If the world does not act urgently, we will witness drowning incidents in Gaza, and we will see the catastrophe with our own eyes."

He stated that the Gaza Strip is experiencing severe hardship and emphasized that the aid entering the region is far from sufficient given the scale of the needs.

Basal stressed that the current situation requires immediate international action, saying, "It is time for consciences to awaken; the magnitude of the suffering and disaster endured by the people of Gaza must now be realized."

Yesterday, the government in Gaza issued a statement urging the international community to "take immediate action" due to Storm Byron, which is expected to affect the region for the next 72 hours.