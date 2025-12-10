German students urge education over ban for teens on social media

German students have said Australia's social media ban for young people under 16 is the wrong approach, and that education rather than prohibition should come first.



Banning something cannot be the first solution of an education policy, said Quentin Gärtner of the German National Students' Conference. "The first step should always be to teach young people skills," he said, adding that it's crucial to educate minors on how to behave responsibly on social media.



Australia's law, which came into effect on Wednesday, bars children and teens under 16 from holding accounts on major platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Australian authorities say the measure aims to protect minors from online risks. Germany is debating a similar approach.



Gärtner, 18, who served as secretary general of the National Students' Conference until November, said age restrictions would not solve the problem. "If we talk about social media regulations or bans, we need a society-wide approach," he told dpa.



"Then we have to say that society as a whole cannot cope with this. But then we need other formats," he said.



He called for schools to provide trained professionals who educate students on healthy sleep routines, the mechanics of social media and misinformation.



"It's not that we are unaware our screen time is harmful," Gärtner said. Millions of children and teenagers want help, he said, which is why demand for guidance is high.



