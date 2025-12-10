South Korea reports 2 more bird flu cases

South Korea on Wednesday reported two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, increasing the total number of infections at poultry farms this season to 10.

The new H5N1 bird flu cases were detected at a poultry farm in Cheonan, in the western province of South Chungcheong, and in Anseong, in Northwestern Gyeonggi province, agricultural authorities said.

Authorities are implementing follow-up measures, including entry controls, culling, and epidemiological investigations, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

"We ask farms to bolster quarantine measures to prevent the disease from spreading to surrounding areas of Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province, which have reported several infection cases this season," an agriculture ministry official was quoted by the media outlet as saying.

Last month, the country detected separate avian flu cases in Gyeonggi province in two different farms.

South Korea confirmed its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in September 2025.