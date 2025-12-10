 Contact Us
Australia sees highest Indigenous deaths in custody in 40 years

Between July 2024 and June 2025, 33 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people died in custody, nearly doubling the long-term average and highlighting ongoing overrepresentation in the prison system.

Published December 10,2025
Australia recorded its highest number of Indigenous deaths in custody in 40 years between July 2024 and June 2025, the Australian Institute of Criminology said Wednesday.

Thirty-three Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people died in custody during the period, almost double the average since 1989-90, out of a total of 113 deaths, the report said.

Indigenous deaths made up 29% of all deaths in custody, marking a 23% rise from 2023-24 and the highest proportion since 2002-03.

New South Wales recorded the highest number of Indigenous deaths in prison custody.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make up 3.8% of Australia's population but more than one-third of the country's prisoners, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.