Zelenksy says ‘no compromise yet’ on territory in 20-point peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday ruled out any territorial concessions under a reduced US-backed 20-point peace plan being discussed, stressing Ukraine "has no right to give up its territories" and rejecting proposals to exchange land for security guarantees.

"There were 28 points, now there are 20. We have aligned this direction and quite frankly, the non-Ukrainian points have been removed," Zelensky told reporters via video call, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine, reiterating that no compromise has been reached on the territorial issue.

He emphasized that the question of trading territory for security guarantees "is not on the table," citing Ukraine's Constitution, international law, and what he described as a moral obligation to defend its land.

Zelensky also made clear that Kyiv opposes any effort to exclude the US from the peace process, saying Ukraine values Washington's military support and continued pressure on Russia.

"The Europeans, our partners, are strong, but PURL is an opportunity to buy from the US precisely the weapons that the Europeans, unfortunately, do not have," he said.

He added that US President Donald Trump has "his own vision" for ending the war that differs from Ukraine's, adding that the sides remain divided over the future of Donbas and other occupied areas.

Zelensky arrived in London for high-level talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

European officials said new rounds of EU and US sanctions are beginning to hurt Russia's economy, giving Ukraine additional leverage as discussions continue.

The meeting stressed Europe's position that any ceasefire must be "just and lasting," while Zelensky emphasized that coordinated action with both Europe and the US is essential as talks move into a sensitive stage.

The Ukrainian leader also confirmed that he is considering Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal or First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov for the post of the head of the president's office, after Andriy Yermak's resignation whose house was searched as part of a corruption probe.

"I have options for Minister Shmyhal or Minister Fedorov, but there is a challenge here because the Rada must remove them before they are appointed, and we don't want it to be like in this game of Jenga, when you pull out one piece and everything falls apart," he said.

The president also added that he will depart from London to Italy at night. According to Italian media reports, he is planned to visit Rome as a result of a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.